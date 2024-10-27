Russia attacks Kherson region: an elderly man killed by a drone, four wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 71-year-old man was killed in Kherson as a result of a Russian UAV attack. Three women and one man were wounded in shelling in Bilozerka, Beryslav and Komyshany.
Since Sunday morning, the Russian military has continued to attack settlements in the Kherson region. In Kherson, a 71-year-old man was killed by a UAV attack. Three more women and one man were injured in the shelling of Bilozerka, Beryslav and the village of Komyshany. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin and RMA.
Details
In Kherson, a local resident was killed by a Russian drone attack. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 71-year-old man, who sustained life-threatening injuries.
The enemy also shelled Bilozerka with artillery. Two elderly people were injured.
The 75-year-old woman had an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. The doctors provided her with the necessary assistance and released her for outpatient treatment.
The 62-year-old woman also sustained blast trauma, contusion and a fractured hip. She was taken to a hospital for medical care.
The village of Komyshany also came under enemy fire around one o'clock in the afternoon. As a result of the Russian shelling, a man of 62 years old was wounded. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The man sustained blast and brain injuries, as well as wounds to his lower back and hip.
Today at noon, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav.
A 60-year-old woman was injured. She sought medical assistance on her own. The victim sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion.
Recall
Over the past day, October 26, enemy forces shelled 18 settlements in Kherson region, damaging 23 private houses and infrastructure. As a result of the attacks, 2 people died and 8 were injured.