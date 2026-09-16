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Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones: air defense destroyed 63 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Overnight, Russia launched 80 attack drones and decoy drones at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 63 targets; hits were recorded in 7 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones: air defense destroyed 63 targets

During the night of September 16, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The launches were carried out from the Russian cities of Orel, Millerovo, and Kursk, as well as from occupied Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the crashes of downed targets (debris) at 2 locations.

How many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day – General Staff data16.09.26, 07:08 • 3654 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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