Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Publications
Exclusives
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones, 64 of them neutralized

On the night of December 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed and Gerbera-type attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 64 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones, 64 of them neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones overnight, about 50 of which were "Shaheds", 64 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 12 (from 18:00 on December 11), the enemy attacked with 80 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 64 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of 12 attack UAVs were recorded in 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 3 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

