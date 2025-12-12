Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones, 64 of them neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones overnight, about 50 of which were "Shaheds", 64 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 12 (from 18:00 on December 11), the enemy attacked with 80 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 64 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of 12 attack UAVs were recorded in 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 3 locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Not only Odesa, but also other settlements without electricity: consequences of the Russian attack shown