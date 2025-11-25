Russia attacked port infrastructure and energy facilities in Odesa region: among 6 injured, two are children

In the Odesa region, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured, and fires broke out at port and energy infrastructure facilities, and equipment was damaged, reported on Tuesday the head of the Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

Kiper reported that another massive attack by enemy drones on the Odesa region was recorded at night.

Despite the active work of air defense, the air attack caused new damage to civilian and energy facilities. In some areas, fires broke out at port and energy infrastructure facilities, and equipment was damaged. - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, Russian troops again attacked the Odesa region yesterday evening and at night. And they confirmed that "due to hits, fires broke out at energy and port infrastructure facilities." "During the elimination of the consequences, rescue operations were complicated by repeated air raid alerts," the State Emergency Service indicated.

Due to falling debris, 6 people were injured, including two children. All victims received the necessary medical care. - Kiper reported.

