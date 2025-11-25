$42.370.10
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 7728 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 7560 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequences
07:26 AM • 8082 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 32920 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
November 24, 04:43 PM • 64962 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 56983 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51033 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78430 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69829 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Russia attacked port infrastructure and energy facilities in Odesa region: among 6 injured, two are children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Odesa region, 6 people were injured, including 2 children. Damage to civilian and energy facilities was recorded, as well as fires at port infrastructure facilities.

Russia attacked port infrastructure and energy facilities in Odesa region: among 6 injured, two are children

In the Odesa region, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured, and fires broke out at port and energy infrastructure facilities, and equipment was damaged, reported on Tuesday the head of the Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

Kiper reported that another massive attack by enemy drones on the Odesa region was recorded at night.

Despite the active work of air defense, the air attack caused new damage to civilian and energy facilities. In some areas, fires broke out at port and energy infrastructure facilities, and equipment was damaged.

- Kiper wrote on Telegram.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, Russian troops again attacked the Odesa region yesterday evening and at night. And they confirmed that "due to hits, fires broke out at energy and port infrastructure facilities." "During the elimination of the consequences, rescue operations were complicated by repeated air raid alerts," the State Emergency Service indicated.

Due to falling debris, 6 people were injured, including two children. All victims received the necessary medical care.

- Kiper reported.

Enemy drones attacked Odesa: power outages in some areas, disruptions to electric transport24.11.25, 20:25 • 4018 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine