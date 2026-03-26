Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, with the most difficult situation in Chernihiv and Odesa regions
Kyiv • UNN
Energy facilities were damaged due to shelling, with the most difficult situation in Chernihiv and Odesa regions. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power.
Russia has again attacked the energy infrastructure of several regions of Ukraine, there are power outages in 6 regions, the most difficult situation is in Chernihiv and Odesa regions, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
"During the past and current day, the enemy massively attacked the energy infrastructure of several regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo noted.
"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.
The most difficult situation is in Chernihiv and Odesa regions. There, as a result of several consecutive enemy attacks, energy equipment suffered significant damage, and a significant number of consumers remain without power.
Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock.
Ukrenergo indicated that electricity consumption shows a downward trend, and active energy consumption should be shifted to the period from 10:00 to 15:00 and the use of powerful electrical appliances should be limited from 17:00 to 22:00.
Earlier, Ukrenergo did not predict any outages on March 26.
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