Power outages and one injured person in Odesa region due to Russian night attack

In the Odesa region, Russian troops continued attacks on energy and port infrastructure overnight, with power outages and one person reported injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy again massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, port, energy, and industrial infrastructure were damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, fires broke out at the sites, which were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

Due to the attack, power outages are observed in some settlements. - reported the head of the OVA.

According to him, critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power. Restoration work is ongoing.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region.

130 out of 153 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight