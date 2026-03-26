Power outages and one injured person in Odesa region due to Russian night attack

$43.920.0950.900.01
ukenru
March 25, 06:28 PM • 14637 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 35443 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 60892 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 67778 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 54515 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 59676 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 75450 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 61673 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 57585 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
March 24, 03:46 PM • 55703 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
62%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Archaeologists found the remains of the legendary d'Artagnan - MediaMarch 25, 09:14 PM • 14405 views
Latvia handed a note of protest to a Russian representative over drone airspace violationMarch 25, 09:35 PM • 8726 views
Fire at "Hide and Seek 2" promo tour in Le Bristol Paris - 400 people evacuatedPhotoMarch 25, 10:32 PM • 6922 views
US to launch ground operation in Iran soon - MediaMarch 26, 12:18 AM • 7918 views
Yale University: Gazprom and Rosneft funded the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia02:14 AM • 10867 views
Publications
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?March 25, 01:57 PM • 60895 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 67784 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 44095 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 49206 views
Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from himMarch 25, 11:09 AM • 50260 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Jeffrey Epstein
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 25801 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 62366 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 38600 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 67826 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 68256 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Series
Technology
Instagram

Power outages and one injured person in Odesa region due to Russian night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

As a result of a night drone attack in Odesa region, port infrastructure was damaged and one person was injured. Some settlements were left without electricity.

Power outages and one injured person in Odesa region due to Russian night attack

In the Odesa region, Russian troops continued attacks on energy and port infrastructure overnight, with power outages and one person reported injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy again massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the attack, port, energy, and industrial infrastructure were damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, fires broke out at the sites, which were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

Due to the attack, power outages are observed in some settlements.

- reported the head of the OVA.

According to him, critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power. Restoration work is ongoing.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region.

130 out of 153 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight26.03.26, 08:18 • 1158 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa