130 out of 153 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 153 drones at Ukraine overnight, 130 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 26 (from 18:00 on March 25), the enemy attacked with 153 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 130 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 16 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) at five locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian army lost 1210 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff