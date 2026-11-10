Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 8 regions: where there are power outages and where the situation is most difficult

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight and in the morning of November 10—in 8 regions. Key substations, district heating plants, and oil and gas infrastructure came under enemy strikes. As of morning, there are power outages in 6 regions. Emergency outages are in effect in Kyiv and 4 regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Russia continues to deliberately target Ukraine’s energy system. Key substations, district heating plants, and oil and gas infrastructure are under attack. The situation remains difficult in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "over the course of the day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions. As of morning, power supply to all consumers in these regions has been restored."

"As a result of Russian strikes overnight, as of morning, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions remain without power," the ministry noted.

"Throughout the night and in the morning, the enemy struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions. Due to enemy attacks on energy facilities, as of morning there are power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions," Ukrenergo confirmed.

The Ministry of Energy reported that emergency restoration work is ongoing at Ukrenergo’s high-voltage substations and at facilities operated by distribution system operators. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore the damaged equipment as quickly as possible. The work is being complicated by continuous air raid alerts.

Emergency outages

"Due to equipment damage and reduced voltage in the high-voltage network in the city of Kyiv and the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions, emergency outages are being imposed. A return to the forecast schedules will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy stated.

According to Ukrenergo", "emergency outage schedules were applied in the Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions in the morning."

"Kyiv, Vyshhorod and Bucha districts of the Kyiv region: emergency outages are continuing on Ukrenergo’s command," DTEK also noted.

Schedules

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while capacity restriction schedules apply to industry. Due to the ongoing attacks, the electricity supply situation may change rapidly throughout the day, sometimes even several times an hour.

According to Ukrenergo, ⁠due to damage to energy equipment, hourly outage schedules of 2 to 4 groups are in effect for all categories of consumers in some regions until the end of the day.