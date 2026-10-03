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Russia attacked a vessel in a port in Odesa region: a sailor was killed, others were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Russian forces struck a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel in a port in Odesa region. One sailor was killed and three were injured.

Russia attacked a vessel in a port in Odesa region: a sailor was killed, others were injured
Illustrative photo

Russia has once again attacked a civilian vessel in one of the ports in Odesa Oblast, killing one sailor and injuring three. This was reported by the State Enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority" on October 3, UNN writes.

Russian forces struck a civilian cargo vessel flying the Liberian flag in one of the ports in Odesa Oblast. Thirteen crew members were evacuated to a safe location. As a result of the attack, a sailor-motorist was killed, while three other crew members were injured

- the USPA reported.

"This is yet another deliberate strike by the Russian Federation against civilian shipping. Russia continues to terrorize the peaceful merchant fleet and sailors who risk their lives every day for the sake of operating Ukraine's maritime routes," the USPA emphasized.

Drone fragments found in Moldova after explosions03.10.26, 10:19 • 2730 views

Julia Shramko

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