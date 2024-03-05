Russia attacked 159 settlements and 94 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine - report

Russian troops shelled 10 regions of Ukraine yesterday, attacking 159 settlements and 94 infrastructure facilities, according to the data of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for Military Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the information provided by the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to the Military Media Center, Russian troops fired on the territory of 10 regions of Ukraine over the past day," the statement said.

A total of 159 settlements and 94 infrastructure objects were attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, SAMs, UAVs and tactical aircraft, as stated - "were attacked.

There are dead and wounded among the civilians, the number of victims is being clarified.

