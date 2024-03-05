Air Force confirms downing of 18 out of 22 "Shahed" in Odesa region

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 22 "Shakhtys". The Ukrainian air defense forces and means destroyed 18 attack UAVs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported , UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched "chessmen" from Balaklava in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed 18 "shaheds" in Odesa region.

At night over Odesa, 18 "Shaheds" were shot down, there are hits