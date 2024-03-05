$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 4726 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 16062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23317 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 167836 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158544 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214726 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247813 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153601 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371282 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Air Force confirms downing of 18 out of 22 "Shahed" in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38174 views

Ukraine's Air Force confirms that it shot down 18 of 22 Iranian Shaheed drones launched by Russia over Odesa region overnight.

Air Force confirms downing of 18 out of 22 "Shahed" in Odesa region

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 22 "Shakhtys". The Ukrainian air defense forces and means destroyed 18 attack UAVs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported , UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched "chessmen" from Balaklava in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed 18 "shaheds" in Odesa region.

At night over Odesa, 18 "Shaheds" were shot down, there are hits05.03.24, 06:50 • 33582 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Odesa
