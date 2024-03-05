Air Force confirms downing of 18 out of 22 "Shahed" in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force confirms that it shot down 18 of 22 Iranian Shaheed drones launched by Russia over Odesa region overnight.
At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 22 "Shakhtys". The Ukrainian air defense forces and means destroyed 18 attack UAVs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported , UNN.
Details
It is noted that the enemy launched "chessmen" from Balaklava in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed 18 "shaheds" in Odesa region.
