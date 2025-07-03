It is reported that the deceased Major General Mykhailo Gudkov was responsible for the actions of the Russian marines in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian sources, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mykhailo Gudkov died in the Kursk region. This was reported on his official page by the governor of the Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako. Also, according to the post, military officer of the Russian Armed Forces Nariman Shikhaliev, who served with the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, died. The media reported that the representatives of the occupation army died as a result of a missile strike on the headquarters.

Along with the general, his combat comrade Nariman Shikhaliev died, with whom the deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy previously served in the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy).

For reference

Mykhailo Gudkov was born in Novosibirsk; he received higher education at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School. Gudkov was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy in March 2025.

Recall

In Moscow, on Ryazansky Prospekt, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov of the Russian Federation and his assistant were eliminated.

On July 3, explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk on Taras Shevchenko Street, near the local history museum. Two people died, there are wounded; the explosion occurred during an exhibition of the occupiers.