Russia announced the death of Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Gudkov

Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
10:48 AM • 3302 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 13952 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 41639 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 30367 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 37007 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 32167 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 26390 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49300 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164325 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 93749 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Exclusives
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to Ukraine
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164330 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Russia announced the death of Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Gudkov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mykhailo Gudkov, who was responsible for the actions of the marines, died in the Kursk region.

It is reported that the deceased Major General Mykhailo Gudkov was responsible for the actions of the Russian marines in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian sources, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mykhailo Gudkov died in the Kursk region. This was reported on his official page by the governor of the Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako. Also, according to the post, military officer of the Russian Armed Forces Nariman Shikhaliev, who served with the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, died. The media reported that the representatives of the occupation army died as a result of a missile strike on the headquarters.

Along with the general, his combat comrade Nariman Shikhaliev died, with whom the deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy previously served in the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy).

For reference

Mykhailo Gudkov was born in Novosibirsk; he received higher education at the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School. Gudkov was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy in March 2025.

Recall

In Moscow, on Ryazansky Prospekt, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov of the Russian Federation and his assistant were eliminated.

On July 3, explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk on Taras Shevchenko Street, near the local history museum. Two people died, there are wounded; the explosion occurred during an exhibition of the occupiers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine
Luhansk
