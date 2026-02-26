Russia announced an exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Aide to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine. Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information.
Russia announced an exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers with Ukraine, as stated by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
Medinsky reported that Russia allegedly handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine and received the bodies of 35 fallen Russian servicemen.
Ukraine has not yet reported on the exchange of bodies of the deceased.
