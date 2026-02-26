Russia announced an exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers with Ukraine, as stated by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Medinsky reported that Russia allegedly handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine and received the bodies of 35 fallen Russian servicemen.

Ukraine has not yet reported on the exchange of bodies of the deceased.

