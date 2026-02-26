$43.240.02
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 19616 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 35095 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 31485 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 29037 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 24506 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 19010 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 40534 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19497 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18587 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Russia announced an exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1910 views

Aide to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine. Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information.

Russia announced an exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers with Ukraine

Russia announced an exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers with Ukraine, as stated by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Medinsky reported that Russia allegedly handed over the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers to Ukraine and received the bodies of 35 fallen Russian servicemen.

Ukraine has not yet reported on the exchange of bodies of the deceased.

Budanov on prisoner exchange: I hope it happens this week23.02.26, 14:49 • 3844 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine