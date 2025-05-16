russia and Ukraine will hold a prisoner exchange “1000 for 1000” in the coming days - medinsky

In the coming days, Russia and Ukraine will conduct a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000". This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky following the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, reports UNN.

Details

In the coming days, a large-scale exchange of prisoners will take place - a thousand for a thousand people - said Medinsky.

Addition

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, stated that during the negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners were discussed.

Let us remind you

On May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. These were the first direct talks in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.