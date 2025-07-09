The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation on Tuesday, July 8, added one of the world's most prestigious universities – Yale University – to the list of so-called "undesirable organizations." This was reported by the publication Politico, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the activities of Yale University threaten the national security and sovereignty of Russia. The Russian agency's statement says that the university "violates the territorial integrity of Russia, contributes to the country's international isolation, and undermines its economic foundations."

According to Russian law, inclusion in the list of "undesirable organizations" means a complete ban on the institution's activities in the Russian Federation. Individuals who cooperate with Yale University or participate in its projects risk up to six years of imprisonment.

The prosecutor's office paid special attention to the School of International Relations, which, according to the Russians, conducts "training of opposition leaders of foreign states."

The statement claims that some Russian graduates of this program joined the "Anti-Corruption Foundation" – an organization created by Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian penal colony in 2024. According to the prosecutor's office, these graduates "used the knowledge and technologies acquired at the school to escalate protest activity in the Russian Federation."

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation added George Clooney's foundation to the register of "undesirable" organizations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs banned 92 US citizens, including officials, journalists, and representatives of the military-industrial complex, from entering the country in response to "Biden's Russophobic course."

Elton John's foundations in Russia were declared undesirable due to "LGBT propaganda"