Russia abuses citizens of Azerbaijan and threatens the Republic of Azerbaijan: Zelenskyy expresses support for Aliyev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Ilham Aliyev, expressing support for Azerbaijan due to Russia's threats and the killing of Azerbaijani citizens. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and humanitarian cooperation.

Russia abuses citizens of Azerbaijan and threatens the Republic of Azerbaijan: Zelenskyy expresses support for Aliyev

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He expressed clear support from Ukraine in the situation where Russia is bullying citizens of Azerbaijan and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan, UNN reports.

I had a conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine, our people, and our territorial integrity. I also expressed clear support from Ukraine in the situation where Russia is bullying citizens of Azerbaijan and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan.

- Zelenskyy announced.

Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?29.06.25, 17:20 • 5854 views

The head of the Ukrainian state expressed our condolences to Azerbaijan regarding the murder of the Safarov brothers in Russia.

I am confident that all the facts will be clarified. And justice is needed. President Aliyev and I share the same vision: the life and dignity of every person must be protected.

- Zelenskyy added.

The leaders also discussed our bilateral relations - energy and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. They agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Government officials will intensify their work.

Two FSB employees detained in Azerbaijan30.06.25, 16:16 • 1268 views

Context

The conflict between Russia and Azerbaijan is escalating.

Thus, the Azerbaijani authorities publicly criticized Russia after Russian security forces raided Yekaterinburg.

Then Russian security forces detained more than 50 natives of Azerbaijan in connection with an undisclosed criminal case.

Azerbaijan noted that during the detention, two of its citizens "were brutally killed," several people "were seriously injured," and nine were arrested.

And on June 30, it became known that the Azerbaijani police raided the office of the Russian news agency "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" in Baku.

Igor Kartavykh, executive director of the Baku branch of "Sputnik-Azerbaijan," and Yevgeny Belousov, editor-in-chief, were detained.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
