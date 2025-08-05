Russia does not consider itself bound by the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. This was announced by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

Russia no longer has any restrictions regarding the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

According to Peskov, Russia no longer considers itself bound by anything.

Accordingly, Russia considers itself entitled, if necessary, to take appropriate measures, to take appropriate steps. - Peskov stated, as reported by the TASS agency channel.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the cancellation of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

According to the Deputy Head of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the cancellation of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a result of "the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries."

Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)