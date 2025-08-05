$41.790.03
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 29561 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
10:08 AM • 20351 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
09:54 AM • 19486 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 28145 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 66576 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108371 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
August 4, 12:41 PM • 79750 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138259 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 158988 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
No restrictions: Peskov on the lifting of the moratorium on intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Russia no longer considers itself restricted by the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian Federation has the right to take appropriate measures.

No restrictions: Peskov on the lifting of the moratorium on intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles

Russia does not consider itself bound by the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. This was announced by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

Russia no longer has any restrictions regarding the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

According to Peskov, Russia no longer considers itself bound by anything. 

Accordingly, Russia considers itself entitled, if necessary, to take appropriate measures, to take appropriate steps.

- Peskov stated, as reported by the TASS agency channel.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the cancellation of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

According to the Deputy Head of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the cancellation of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a result of "the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries."

Ihor Telezhnikov

