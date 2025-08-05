No restrictions: Peskov on the lifting of the moratorium on intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Russia no longer considers itself restricted by the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian Federation has the right to take appropriate measures.
Details
Russia no longer has any restrictions regarding the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.
According to Peskov, Russia no longer considers itself bound by anything.
Accordingly, Russia considers itself entitled, if necessary, to take appropriate measures, to take appropriate steps.
Recall
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the cancellation of the moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.
According to the Deputy Head of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the cancellation of the moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is a result of "the anti-Russian policy of NATO countries."
