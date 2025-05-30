Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

British actor and TV presenter Russell Brand has officially pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, sexual assault and assault. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the actor appeared in Southwark Crown Court, where he formally denied all five charges for the first time.

In particular, Brand is accused of oral rape and sexual assault against one of the women in July 2004, as well as raping another woman in 1999.

He is also accused of assaulting a woman when he grabbed her arm and dragged her into a men's toilet in 2001, as well as sexually assaulting another woman when he kissed and groped her in 2004 or 2005.

During the hearing, the 49-year-old Brand confirmed his name and answered "not guilty" to all charges. He will remain on conditional bail until the start of the trial, which is scheduled for June 3, 2026. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 20, 2026.

According to reports, after being charged in April, he released a video in which he stated that he was not a rapist and had never engaged in involuntary sexual acts.

Now I will have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I am incredibly grateful for that. - he said.

Brand, who was born in Essex, rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and became world famous as the host of television shows such as Big Brother's Big Mouth, as well as his own radio programs on stations such as BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

He then built a career in Hollywood, starring in films such as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Get Him to the Greek."

