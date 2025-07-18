Russians, under the guise of educational and upbringing activities, are agitating young people to join the Rosgvardiya (Russian National Guard). This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

Rear police officers from "Rosgvardiya" met with adult activists of the Kremlin's "Movement of the First" to agitate them to join the service - stated in the CNR post.

The Center of National Resistance reported that the event was presented as "career guidance":

▪️ young people were led through the offices of Rosgvardiya officers

▪️ propagandistic brochures were distributed

▪️ lectures were given about the "Great Patriotic War," manipulating history

"The Kremlin is preparing new 'personnel reservists' for itself, using propaganda as a recruitment tool," the CNR added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are using Ukrainian children to assemble FPV drones. Training takes place in children's camps, where schoolchildren are prepared for technical work for the occupying army.

Russians developed a plan to militarize children in occupied Kherson region - CNS