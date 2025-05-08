$41.440.02
Romanian presidential candidate demands compensation for Patriot system transferred to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

George Simion stated that Ukraine should compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military actions.

Romanian presidential candidate demands compensation for Patriot system transferred to Ukraine

The leader of the first round of presidential elections in Romania, George Simion, stated that Ukraine should compensate for the assistance provided by his country, in particular for the Patriot system. This is reported by Digi24 with reference to Simion's statement on Euronews on Thursday, May 8, reports UNN.

Romania will not give a single cent to another country, but will focus on its own population

- Simion said.

Asked whether Romania would vote in the European Council for a new support package for Ukraine, Simion said, in particular: "…Our position on Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, which has been going on for three years and is going nowhere, is neutrality, non-escalation, non-armament and full alignment with the policies of the Trump administration, our strategic partner."

The politician also warned that if he wins, he will demand compensation from Ukraine for what he called "Romania's participation in military operations", in particular for the Patriot missile defense system transferred to Ukraine.

"We do not know what this compensation means, whether it will be reflected in contracts, grain or other issues, but for the Patriot system, donated by Klaus Iohannis as national treason, and other expenses that Romanians made out of their own pockets, we must get something in return," Digi24 quotes Simion as saying.

Let us remind you

George Simion said that Romania sees the solution to the conflict in Ukraine in de-escalation and called for a ceasefire, as the Trump administration wants. At the same time, he promises to stop aid to Ukraine.

In Romania, far-right candidate Simion wins first round of presidential election05.05.25, 09:05 • 7623 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

European Council
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Romania
Ukraine
