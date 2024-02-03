Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers and transporters to end protests

The Romanian government and representatives of farmers and carriers have signed an agreement to immediately end protests against high business costs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Digi24.

Details

"The signed agreement stipulates that on Monday, February 5, an interdepartmental commission will be established by the Prime Minister's decision at the level of the Prime Minister's Office to analyze and find the best solutions to the protesters' demands," the statement said.

It is reported that the commission will be formed from representatives of relevant ministries, as well as farmers and carriers. Specific cases in one area will be considered at the level of the relevant ministry together with the social partner, the executive branch also said in a press release.

"The purpose of the commission is to settle claims of farmers and carriers and develop proposals for specific solutions for the relevant sectors of the economy," the statement said.

Addendum

As reported in the media, on January 15, Romanian farmers and truck drivers continued protests across the country as negotiations with the government failed to reach an agreement. The protesters demanded assistance from the government, including subsidies, to counter high insurance rates and competition with the flow of Ukrainian goods entering the EU.

Next week, Hungarian farmers are preparing to protest on the border with Ukraine against the European Union's extension of preferential trade regime with Ukraine.