Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers and transporters to end protests

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 83760 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120866 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124797 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166589 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166325 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177132 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166900 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239446 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102329 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 78663 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 52880 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 49101 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 61120 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224763 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250205 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236232 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101259 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101635 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118074 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118658 views
Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers and transporters to end protests

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32251 views

The Romanian government has signed an agreement with farmers and carriers to set up an interagency commission to analyze their demands and find solutions.

The Romanian government and representatives of farmers and carriers have signed an agreement to immediately end protests against high business costs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Digi24.

Details

"The signed agreement stipulates that on Monday, February 5, an interdepartmental commission will be established by the Prime Minister's decision at the level of the Prime Minister's Office to analyze and find the best solutions to the protesters' demands," the statement said.

It is reported that the commission will be formed from representatives of relevant ministries, as well as farmers and carriers. Specific cases in one area will be considered at the level of the relevant ministry together with the social partner, the executive branch also said in a press release.

"The purpose of the commission is to settle claims of farmers and carriers and develop proposals for specific solutions for the relevant sectors of the economy," the statement said.

Addendum 

As reported in the media, on January 15, Romanian farmers and truck drivers continued protests across the country as negotiations with the government failed to reach an agreement. The protesters demanded assistance from the government, including subsidies, to counter high insurance rates and competition with the flow of Ukrainian goods entering the EU.

Next week, Hungarian farmers are preparing to protest on the border with Ukraine against the European Union's extension of preferential trade regime with Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

EconomyNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union

