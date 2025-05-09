Romanian currency fell to a historic low amid the success of the far-right presidential candidate - media

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1022 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5416 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5944 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33847 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36677 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33085 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44344 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68608 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98906 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150098 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5434 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5076 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33853 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120306 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140545 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9318 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16183 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138334 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151469 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86767 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Romanian currency fell to a historic low amid the success of the far-right presidential candidate - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Romania's national currency has fallen to a record low amid the possible rise to power of a far-right presidential candidate. The National Bank is trying to curb the fall of the currency.

Romanian currency fell to a historic low amid the success of the far-right presidential candidate - media

In Romania, the national currency has fallen to a record low, with the euro trading at 5.1222 lei, down 0.45% from the previous rate of 5.0991 lei. This comes amid the possible coming to power of the far-right presidential candidate George Simion, reports Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the Romanian currency crossed the psychological threshold of 5 lei after the first round of the presidential election, in which the far-right candidate won, and the resignation of the government led by Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu.

In an attempt to curb the fall of the currency, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) intervened in the market, which led to a noticeable increase in interest rates. The three-month ROBOR index rose to 7.25%, the highest level since January 2023. Over the past few days, the central bank has spent at least 7 billion euros to stabilize the currency.

Despite attempts to soften his rhetoric and position himself as the "Romanian Meloni," George Simion has so far failed to dispel public or investor concerns. Simion announced plans to form a government consisting of the far-right parties AUR and POT if he wins the second round of the presidential election on May 18.

A poll published on Wednesday shows Simion with 38.9% support, compared to Nicusor Dan's 31.3%. Another 14.7% of respondents were undecided and 8.9% refused to answer.

In Romania, a head of government was appointed after the resignation of the prime minister06.05.25, 12:24 • 6552 views

According to the Verified Institute, if those who are undecided and those who did not answer are not taken into account, the results indicate that Simion could receive 55.4% of the votes, and Dan - 44.6%.

The possibility of early elections has caused concern in the Romanian business community, as the process could take several months, which will prolong political instability.

The interim Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, said on Thursday that there are no discussions regarding a potential agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He added that the IMF's participation is usually accompanied by "tougher reforms" than those outlined in Romania's National Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

He also expressed hope that this emotional reaction of markets and investors will soon subside.

Romania currently has the highest budget deficit in the European Union - 8.65% of GDP in 2024, compared to 5.61% in 2023. The cost of servicing public debt remains very high due to the country's weak credit ratings (Fitch: BBB-, S&P Global: BBB-, Moody's: Baa3).

Addendum

The leader of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, George Simion, said that Ukraine should compensate for the assistance provided by his country, in particular for the Patriot system.

Romania will not give a single cent to another country, but will focus on its own population

- said Simion.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$64.02
Bitcoin
$103,360.10
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.80
Золото
$3,327.79
Ethereum
$2,347.26