Rolling Stone owner sues Google over unauthorized use of content for AI overviews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) has filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of illegally using journalistic materials to create AI overviews.

Rolling Stone owner sues Google over unauthorized use of content for AI overviews

The owner of the popular magazine Rolling Stone, the media holding Penske Media, has sued Google. The company was accused of using materials from their publications to create AI reviews without consent. This was reported by TechCrunch, writes UNN.

Details

Google has a new legal problem: media company Penske Media Corporation (PMC), which owns Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Vibe, and Artforum, has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant and its parent company Alphabet.

YouTube updates user experience: after 2 years of testing, multilingual dubbing appeared, but it already annoys part of the audience9/11/25, 7:19 PM • 2934 views

The plaintiff claims that Google illegally uses journalistic materials to create "artificial intelligence reviews" in the search engine. Such summaries, according to the publishers, take away their audience and undermine profits.

As a leading global publisher, we have a duty to protect PMC's best journalists and award-winning journalism as a source of truth

– said Penske Media CEO Jay Penske.

"We have a responsibility to fight for the future of digital media and preserve its integrity, all of which is threatened by Google's current actions."

The lawsuit states that Google "uses its monopoly" to effectively force PMC to agree to terms that harm their business. If the company refuses, it risks disappearing completely from search results.

The only way for Penske to opt out is to completely remove itself from Google search, which would be devastating

– the lawsuit states.

The publisher also stated that since the introduction of Google's AI reviews, the number of clicks from search has significantly decreased. This affects not only advertising revenue, but also subscriptions and affiliate programs.

Google, for its part, denies the violations.

Every day, Google sends billions of clicks to websites across the internet, and AI overviews drive traffic to a greater diversity of sites

– said company spokesman Jose Castañeda.

According to him, the reviews make searching "more useful" and create "new opportunities for finding content."

We will defend against these baseless claims

– he added.

This lawsuit is one of the first against Google specifically over AI reviews, although similar claims have previously been made against other companies in the artificial intelligence sector. It comes amid antitrust investigations into Google in the US and Europe.

European Commission fined Google almost 3 billion euros: the reason named9/6/25, 12:57 AM • 3948 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Alphabet Inc.
European Commission
United States
Google