$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 7674 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 12937 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 16973 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 13432 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 12845 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11177 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 16740 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13018 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 49386 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 38689 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
94%
728mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 10070 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 32239 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 31692 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 31190 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 15529 views
Publications
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 4500 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 16968 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 65873 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 70563 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 73806 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 31856 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 37396 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 62072 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 81264 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 122736 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
9K720 Iskander

Roksolana Pyrtko on Malanka and Carolers at the Spartak Shopping and Entertainment Center: how winter traditions resonate in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

After Malanka, carolers appeared at the Spartak Shopping and Entertainment Center in Lviv, combining urban rhythm with folk music. This was a continuation of the Christmas program, which included St. Nicholas's Residence and a nativity scene.

Roksolana Pyrtko on Malanka and Carolers at the Spartak Shopping and Entertainment Center: how winter traditions resonate in the city

At the Spartak Shopping and Entertainment Center in Lviv, this year’s winter holidays received a lively continuation: following Malanka, carolers appeared throughout the center’s spaces. For several days, the shopping venue turned into a place where the modern rhythm of the city blended with folk music, singing, and familiar Christmas imagery, UNN reports.

The carolers moved through the center’s galleries, stopping near atriums and popular locations. Visitors—families with children, young people, and older residents—joined in the atmosphere: listening to carols, recording videos, and responding with smiles and applause. For many visitors, it was an unusual yet vivid expression ofz of traditions that are typically associated with family settings or public squares rather than a shopping center.

According to Roksolana Pyrtko, CEO of the Spartak Shopping and Entertainment Center, the combination of Malanka and carolers was a deliberate decision within the winter program. She notes that the center supports formats that allow Ukrainian culture to remain part of everyday urban life, rather than being limited to formal holiday events.

The festive activities became a logical continuation of Spartak’s Christmas program. Earlier, the center hosted St. Nicholas’s Residence near the main Christmas tree, organized themed activities for children, and prepared a traditional Nativity scene. As Roksolana Pyrtko emphasizes, openness remains a key principle—participation in such events does not require special invitations and is accessible to all visitors.

Roksolana Pyrtko also stresses that the format of open cultural events at the Spartak Shopping and Entertainment Center will continue to develop. Malanka and the carolers demonstrated that even within a commercial space, it is possible to create a sense of community where tradition does not feel formal, but sounds natural and relevant.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
New Year
Roksolana Pyrtko
Lviv