Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: there are victims of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
A rocket attack has taken place in Kryvyi Rih, causing casualties. An air raid alert is currently in effect, and details of the incident are being investigated.
As a result of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, there are preliminary victims. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
"Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary, there are victims. We are finding out the details," Lysak said.
According to him, the air alert is still in effect.
"Take care of yourself - stay in a safe place," summarized the RMA chairman.