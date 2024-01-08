ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Rocket attack on Kharkiv damages enterprise and educational institution, one more person remains trapped in rubble in Zmiiv - OVA

Rocket attack on Kharkiv damages enterprise and educational institution, one more person remains trapped in rubble in Zmiiv - OVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29795 views

Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv damaged a business and a school, and one woman was injured. More victims are trapped under rubble in Zmiyiv after the shelling.

Russian troops launched at least 4 rocket attacks this morning, leaving a woman wounded and damaging an enterprise and an educational institution. In addition, the occupants attacked the town of Zmiiv in Chuhuiv district. Two people were rescued from the rubble of a damaged house, and another woman remains trapped under the rubble. This was reported on Monday by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN writes. 

Around 07:00, the occupiers launched at least 4 missile strikes on Kharkiv, the type of missile is being established. An enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. A 53-year-old woman was injured, her condition is light. The victim was hospitalized

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

In addition, on January 7, at  22:18, the enemy struck Kharkiv  with S-300 missiles. There were no casualties.

Also, around 07:00, the enemy fired on Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district. A private house was damaged. A 90- and a 60-year-old man were pulled out of the rubble. One more woman remains under the rubble, said Synehubov. 

Addendum

According to the head of the JMA, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday, including: Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Kozacha Lopan of Kharkiv district; Vovchansk of Chuhuiv district; Potikhonove, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka of Kupyansk district. 

Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in Kupyansk district were hit by enemy air strikes. 

During the day, the enemy repeatedly shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. 6 houses, 2 production workshops and cars were damaged. 

At 11:20 and 12:00, the enemy struck near the villages of Liptsy and Hlyboke, Kharkiv district.  At 12:00 there was a shelling of the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district. A private warehouse was damaged.  At 12:50 there was a shelling of the village of Senkove, Kupyansk district. Senkove village of Kupyansk district. A 17-year-old boy was wounded and hospitalized.

At 13:40 - enemy shelling of Vesele village, Kharkiv district. A private house was damaged.

At about 14:00 the enemy fired on Oleksandrivka village of Bohodukhiv district. Three houses were damaged.

 At 14:34 a 50-year-old man died as a result of shelling of Nechvolodivka village in Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged. 

At about 22:50 the enemy struck the village of Vilcha, Chuhuiv district. A geriatric boarding house was damaged. There were no casualties.

Previously

It was reported that a woman was wounded as a result of a morning enemy strike on Kharkiv

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising