6 injured in Kharkiv due to Russian attack, infrastructure destroyed - RMA

In Kharkiv, 6 people have already been injured in a strike by Russian troops, one of them in serious condition, and there is destruction of infrastructure, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The number of victims increased to six, one of them in serious condition. There is destruction of infrastructure. The type of weapons used by the occupiers is being established - Syniehubov wrote.

"There were not one, but several arrivals, the type of weapon used to strike the civilian enterprise is being established. There is a large-scale fire and six victims at the site," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in Telegram.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB, preliminary, production was damaged - RMA