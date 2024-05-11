RMA: 2526 people have already been evacuated from northern districts of Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78809 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106837 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149725 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153831 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250165 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174113 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165377 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34251 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43735 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62137 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56162 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250165 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237623 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224436 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78809 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62137 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113772 views
RMA: 2526 people have already been evacuated from northern districts of Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47885 views

2,526 people have been evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are currently taking place, with the majority of evacuees coming from Vovchansk and the rest from other districts such as Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv and Kharkiv.

The authorities have managed to evacuate 2526 people from the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are currently taking place. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

So far, 2526 people have been evacuated from these areas. Most of them are from the Volchansk direction, a little less from the north, the Zolochiv direction of Bohodukhiv district, and even less from Kharkiv district and Lipetsk direction. About 70% of the evacuees understand where they will live and where they need to get to. The remaining 30% are in need of temporary accommodation

- Sinegubov said.

He added that the military administration has deployed 830 places to accommodate evacuees.

"We can increase this number if necessary. We have reached an agreement with Ukrzaliznytsia that if there is a mass evacuation outside the Kharkiv region, we can provide separate trains to certain destinations. We also run suburban trains," added Mr. Syniehubov.

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region , and the enemy is trying to advance deeper into the region. However, the situation is fully controlled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kharkivKharkiv

