RMA: 2526 people have already been evacuated from northern districts of Kharkiv region

The authorities have managed to evacuate 2526 people from the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are currently taking place. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

So far, 2526 people have been evacuated from these areas. Most of them are from the Volchansk direction, a little less from the north, the Zolochiv direction of Bohodukhiv district, and even less from Kharkiv district and Lipetsk direction. About 70% of the evacuees understand where they will live and where they need to get to. The remaining 30% are in need of temporary accommodation - Sinegubov said.

He added that the military administration has deployed 830 places to accommodate evacuees.

"We can increase this number if necessary. We have reached an agreement with Ukrzaliznytsia that if there is a mass evacuation outside the Kharkiv region, we can provide separate trains to certain destinations. We also run suburban trains," added Mr. Syniehubov.

Recall

Active hostilities continue in the north of Kharkiv region , and the enemy is trying to advance deeper into the region. However, the situation is fully controlled.