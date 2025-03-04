Reuters once again launched a live broadcast from the center of Kyiv: KCMA had contacted the SBU, the stream has been halted
Kyiv • UNN
Reuters began broadcasting from the center of Kyiv without obtaining permission. KCMA contacted the SBU, and the broadcast was promptly halted.
The Reuters agency has once again launched a live broadcast from Independence Square in Kyiv, the Kyiv Military Administration responded and reported that they had contacted the Security Service of Ukraine, and the stream has already been stopped, reports UNN.
Details
"Today, the Reuters publication has once again started broadcasting from the center of Kyiv. No request for permission to conduct the broadcast has been received. We have contacted the Security Service of Ukraine. The broadcast was promptly stopped," wrote the head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Telegram.
