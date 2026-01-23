Retreat of frosts makes ice on reservoirs dangerous - SES

$43.170.01
03:12 PM • 310 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 1164 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 6676 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14836 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 36266 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19138 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 21686 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 29561 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 67086 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33999 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 50223 views
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigatingJanuary 23, 06:23 AM • 4658 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 37502 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13923 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13488 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 67086 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 64050 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66817 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13584 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 14014 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34318 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49837 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44710 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Iron dome

Retreat of frosts makes ice on reservoirs dangerous - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Starting next week, frosts will recede in Ukraine, making the ice on reservoirs even more precarious. Since the beginning of 2026, 13 people have already died on the water, including one child.

Retreat of frosts makes ice on reservoirs dangerous - SES

In Ukraine, frosts will begin to recede next week, but the ice on reservoirs will become even more unstable. Ukrainians are warned about the danger on reservoirs during this period. Vladyslav Bahniuk, a representative of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

As the representative of the State Emergency Service noted, since the beginning of 2026, 13 people have already died on the water, including one child. This is almost three times more than last year, when 4 people died on the ice.

At the same time, rescuers managed to save 10 people, including 3 children, since the beginning of the year. For comparison, in the same period last year, 18 people were rescued on the ice, including 7 children.

- Bahniuk said.

He added: during this period, one should not go out on the ice, because the longer the temperature stays above 0 degrees, the more the structure of the ice changes - it becomes thinner.

If we are talking about natural reservoirs, it is forbidden to enter places with fast currents. Again, where reeds grow or there are frozen bushes, the ice is always the thinnest. Therefore, it is not advisable to enter the reservoir in such places. Well, and regarding how many people go out on the ice. If one person goes out, it is necessary to understand that the ice must be at least 7 centimeters thick. Again, if a group goes out on the ice, it is not advisable to concentrate several people at the same point. That is, the distance between people should be approximately 5-6 meters in order not to fall through the ice.

- said the representative of the State Emergency Service.

Boat stuck in Dnipro ice, one man fell through: three people rescued in Poltava region01.01.26, 16:40 • 4094 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealth
Frosts in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine