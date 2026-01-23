Retreat of frosts makes ice on reservoirs dangerous - SES

In Ukraine, frosts will begin to recede next week, but the ice on reservoirs will become even more unstable. Ukrainians are warned about the danger on reservoirs during this period. Vladyslav Bahniuk, a representative of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

As the representative of the State Emergency Service noted, since the beginning of 2026, 13 people have already died on the water, including one child. This is almost three times more than last year, when 4 people died on the ice.

At the same time, rescuers managed to save 10 people, including 3 children, since the beginning of the year. For comparison, in the same period last year, 18 people were rescued on the ice, including 7 children. - Bahniuk said.

He added: during this period, one should not go out on the ice, because the longer the temperature stays above 0 degrees, the more the structure of the ice changes - it becomes thinner.

If we are talking about natural reservoirs, it is forbidden to enter places with fast currents. Again, where reeds grow or there are frozen bushes, the ice is always the thinnest. Therefore, it is not advisable to enter the reservoir in such places. Well, and regarding how many people go out on the ice. If one person goes out, it is necessary to understand that the ice must be at least 7 centimeters thick. Again, if a group goes out on the ice, it is not advisable to concentrate several people at the same point. That is, the distance between people should be approximately 5-6 meters in order not to fall through the ice. - said the representative of the State Emergency Service.

Boat stuck in Dnipro ice, one man fell through: three people rescued in Poltava region