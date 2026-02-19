Restrictions for trucks on the Ukrainian-Romanian border lifted – SBGS

Temporary restrictions on the movement of freight transport at the Ukrainian-Romanian border have been lifted. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Earlier, according to the Romanian border police, due to difficult weather conditions and significant precipitation, the processing of freight vehicles and passenger transport was suspended at the Isaccea border crossing point, adjacent to the Ukrainian Orlivka point. During this period, only passenger cars were allowed to cross.

Romania has begun repairs to the bridge over the Tisa River, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point until April 3. Vehicle processing will be suspended from 09:00 to 16:00 on weekdays, while pedestrians will cross the border without changes.