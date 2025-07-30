The shortage of medical personnel reaches 30–40%, even despite the "touring performers" of the relevant industry appointed from Russia.

Reported by Center of National Resistance, informs UNN.

Details

Critical shortage of medical personnel in the temporarily occupied territories — even Russian rotations don't help - states the new post of the TG channel Center of National Resistance

According to the CNS, the medical system in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is almost destroyed, and despite the rotations of the so-called "touring performers" from Russia, the shortage of doctors and nurses reaches 30–40%. Doctors from Russia are not in a hurry to go. As the Center of National Resistance notes, specialists appointed from Russia "know" that they are occupiers in Ukraine.

In addition, as the CNS post adds, resources are directed to serving militarized groups within the Russian Armed Forces.

Recall

In Russia, medical graduates are forced to work for three years in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, hospitals employ graduates of fake universities from "DPR".