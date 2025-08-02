$41.710.00
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 50407 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 163968 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 150155 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 88147 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 91478 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 166384 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 73367 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 157414 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153624 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
"Reserve+" will have the option to pay a new type of fines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Ministry of Defense is launching beta testing of a new function in the "Reserve+" application. Users will be able to pay a fine for failing to appear at the TCC and SP (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center) upon summons.

"Reserve+" will have the option to pay a new type of fines

The "Reserve+" application will allow users to pay fines for failing to report to the TCC and SP after receiving a summons. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense press service, according to UNN.

Details

In early August, the fine payment service in the "Reserve+" application will be expanded: it will be possible to pay a fine for failing to report after receiving a summons. To ensure the service works properly, the Ministry of Defense team is conducting beta testing and looking for people who have been fined for such an offense.

- the message states.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that "if for any reason you did not report after receiving a summons, you will be among the first to test the innovation - pay the fine online and close the violation without visiting the TCC."

To join the testing, you need to fill out the form at this link.

Recall

In the "Reserve+" application, you can now pay a fine, initially - if you did not update your data by the specified deadline, without queues at the TCC, and later - for other violations, the service will be available to all users within a few days.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine