"Reserve+" will have the option to pay a new type of fines

The "Reserve+" application will allow users to pay fines for failing to report to the TCC and SP after receiving a summons. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense press service, according to UNN.

Details

In early August, the fine payment service in the "Reserve+" application will be expanded: it will be possible to pay a fine for failing to report after receiving a summons. To ensure the service works properly, the Ministry of Defense team is conducting beta testing and looking for people who have been fined for such an offense. - the message states.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that "if for any reason you did not report after receiving a summons, you will be among the first to test the innovation - pay the fine online and close the violation without visiting the TCC."

To join the testing, you need to fill out the form at this link.

Recall

In the "Reserve+" application, you can now pay a fine, initially - if you did not update your data by the specified deadline, without queues at the TCC, and later - for other violations, the service will be available to all users within a few days.