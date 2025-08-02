"Reserve+" will have the option to pay a new type of fines
The Ministry of Defense is launching beta testing of a new function in the "Reserve+" application. Users will be able to pay a fine for failing to appear at the TCC and SP (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center) upon summons.
Details
In early August, the fine payment service in the "Reserve+" application will be expanded: it will be possible to pay a fine for failing to report after receiving a summons. To ensure the service works properly, the Ministry of Defense team is conducting beta testing and looking for people who have been fined for such an offense.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that "if for any reason you did not report after receiving a summons, you will be among the first to test the innovation - pay the fine online and close the violation without visiting the TCC."
To join the testing, you need to fill out the form at this link.
Recall
In the "Reserve+" application, you can now pay a fine, initially - if you did not update your data by the specified deadline, without queues at the TCC, and later - for other violations, the service will be available to all users within a few days.