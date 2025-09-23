$41.380.13
05:00 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
"Reserve+" may experience glitches: the Ministry of Defense explained what is happening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Reserve+ application is experiencing temporary difficulties with data exchange with the register of conscripts. This makes it impossible to update documents and send requests, but all previously issued documents remain valid.

"Reserve+" may experience glitches: the Ministry of Defense explained what is happening

The Ministry of Defense warned of temporary technical difficulties in the "Reserve+" application, writes UNN.

Currently, there are complications in data exchange between the "Reserve+" application and the register of conscripts, recruits, and reservists.

- the Ministry of Defense reported on social media on Tuesday.

At the same time, as noted, all previously issued documents remain valid.

It is temporarily impossible to update the electronic military registration document, as well as send requests to the register (referrals for military medical commissions, data clarification, deferrals, etc.)

- explained the Ministry of Defense

People are advised to save the PDF version of the electronic military document so that it is always at hand. "To do this, on the main screen of the application, click the three dots and select "Download PDF"", - explained the Ministry of Defense.

Our team is already working on resolving the situation. The interaction will be restored in the near future.

- noted the Ministry of Defense.

A new status will appear in "Reserve+": what it means and who it applies to17.09.25, 12:20 • 9012 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies