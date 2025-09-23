"Reserve+" may experience glitches: the Ministry of Defense explained what is happening

The Ministry of Defense warned of temporary technical difficulties in the "Reserve+" application, writes UNN.

Currently, there are complications in data exchange between the "Reserve+" application and the register of conscripts, recruits, and reservists. - the Ministry of Defense reported on social media on Tuesday.

At the same time, as noted, all previously issued documents remain valid.

It is temporarily impossible to update the electronic military registration document, as well as send requests to the register (referrals for military medical commissions, data clarification, deferrals, etc.) - explained the Ministry of Defense

People are advised to save the PDF version of the electronic military document so that it is always at hand. "To do this, on the main screen of the application, click the three dots and select "Download PDF"", - explained the Ministry of Defense.

Our team is already working on resolving the situation. The interaction will be restored in the near future. - noted the Ministry of Defense.

