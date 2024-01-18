Researchers develop AI capable of imitating human handwriting

Researchers from the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi have taught artificial intelligence to convincingly imitate human handwriting. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to UNN.

The model created by the researchers can convincingly imitate handwritten texts in English and even some French. At the same time, the AI encountered unforeseen difficulties with Arabic.

The publication claims that this development is a big step forward in technology. In this way, AI can help wounded people write without picking up a pen if they need handwriting.

At the same time , it also risks opening the door to massive forgery of people's handwriting, which will require raising public awareness and developing tools to combat forgery.

Despite the concerns, the inventors said they plan to apply their research to real-world applications in the coming months, as the potential of this development is enormous, from deciphering doctors' handwriting to creating personalized advertising.

It is noted that the researchers received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for this artificial intelligence system. However, they have not yet launched the technology on the market.

The publication explains this by saying that experts still have a lot of work to do.

