Rescuers in Mykolaiv region show the consequences of massive Russian shelling

The invaders targeted critical infrastructure. It is noted that there are victims. UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In Mykolaiv region, rescuers eliminated the consequences of a massive enemy shelling. The enemy targeted critical infrastructure. There are victims. - the SES said in a statement.

As a result of the fall of ammunition and its fragments, fires broke out in Pervomaisk and Mykolaiv districts of the region.

Mostly dead wood burned in open areas - the SES noted.

The agency also confirmed that the situation is currently stable.