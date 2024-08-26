Rescuers in Mykolaiv region show the consequences of massive Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of massive Russian shelling in Mykolaiv region. The enemy targeted critical infrastructure, fires broke out in Pervomaisky and Mykolaiv districts, and there are victims.
Details
As a result of the fall of ammunition and its fragments, fires broke out in Pervomaisk and Mykolaiv districts of the region.
Mostly dead wood burned in open areas
The agency also confirmed that the situation is currently stable.