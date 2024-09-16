Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire after Russian air strikes in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian air strikes in Konotop district of Sumy region, a private house, outbuildings and agricultural machinery caught fire. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished the large-scale fire despite repeated shelling.
On September 15, Russian troops once again carried out air strikes on the border of Konotop district, Sumy region, setting fire to a private house, outbuildings, and agricultural machinery. Rescuers put out the large-scale fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, a large fire broke out in a private household as a result of the Russian Federation's strikes. In addition to the house, outbuildings and 4 pieces of agricultural machinery were also on fire.
Due to repeated shelling, the SES specialists were forced to retreat to a safe place.
As a result, the fire was extinguished. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.
