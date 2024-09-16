Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire after Russian air strikes in Sumy region

On September 15, Russian troops once again carried out air strikes on the border of Konotop district, Sumy region, setting fire to a private house, outbuildings, and agricultural machinery. Rescuers put out the large-scale fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, a large fire broke out in a private household as a result of the Russian Federation's strikes. In addition to the house, outbuildings and 4 pieces of agricultural machinery were also on fire.

Due to repeated shelling, the SES specialists were forced to retreat to a safe place.

As a result, the fire was extinguished. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

76 attacks in Sumy region: two civilians wounded