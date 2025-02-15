Rescuers continue to eliminate consequences of drone strike on Chornobyl NPP, radiation situation is under control - Ministry of Environment

Specialists of the State Emergency Service continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the Russian drone attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The radiation situation is under control. This was reported by the Ministry of Environment, UNN reports.

As of 4 p.m. on February 15, climbers are partially opening the NSC Arch structures and filling the voids with fire extinguishing agents under the roof of the building. 20 units of equipment and 84 rescuers are involved. No radioactive products were detected beyond the established limits, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the radiation background in the Exclusion Zone is normal and is monitored by an automated monitoring system in a continuous mode at 39 sites. The data are sent to the control center around the clock once an hour, and in an emergency - every minute.

Control levels of ambient dose equivalent power have not been exceeded. The radiation situation is under control.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat a Russian attack drone with an explosive device had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4.