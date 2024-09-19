Repressions against teachers have started in Belarus

It became known about the detentions and summons to the KGB of teachers from all over Belarus in the case of “Adukavanki. This was reported by the Human Rights Center “Viasna”.

Human rights activists said they were receiving information about political persecution of teachers from all over the country who were in a telegram chat of the Adukavanka project. This chat room discussed lessons, innovative technologies of teaching materials and so on.

On September 17 it became known that the KGB recognized the project of resource help for teachers “Adukavanka” as an “extremist formation” back in late August.

“Adukavanka” is a non-profit civic initiative whose main goal is to create a platform where education problems, solutions and people willing to work on them will be brought together.