Repeated explosions occurred in Sumy - media
Kyiv • UNN
Repeated explosions were recorded in Sumy. The Air Force has warned of the launch of tactical aircraft bombs in the direction of Sumy region. Local authorities have not yet commented on the situation.
Repeated explosions have occurred in Sumy, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned about the launch of the CAB by tactical aircraft in the direction of Sumy region.
City and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosions.
