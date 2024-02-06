Repairs have begun on the Kyiv-Chop highway

Repairs have begun on the Kyiv-Chop international highway, the Rehabilitation Agency reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Patching repairs have begun on one of the country's most important roads, Kyiv-Chop," the agency said in a post on social media.

Reportedly, "potholes are being repaired with solid maps in the Rivne region." "There is an asphalt concrete plant nearby that supplies the necessary material - hot asphalt concrete mixture - without interruption. Its composition is selected depending on the ambient temperature conditions," the agency said.

"At the same time, a range of maintenance works is underway along the entire length of the M-06 highway, including the elimination of single potholes with cold and hot asphalt mixtures. Workers are working around the clock," the agency said.

