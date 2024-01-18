Biloshytskyi: The number of cameras recording traffic violations will be increased by several hundred on Ukrainian roads

It is planned to install several hundred more complexes for automatic recording of traffic offenses on Ukrainian roads. This was announced during a telethon by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Of course, we plan to increase the number of cameras by several hundred more. Currently, this is the number that is technically feasible at this time. Therefore, this number (of cameras - ed.) will continue to increase, - Biloshytsky said.

Details

He emphasized that automatic fixation cameras affect the number of accidents at the installation site, and that they are installed only in places where there is a significant number of accidents.

Biloshytsky noted that preliminary studies show that accidents in places where cameras have appeared have decreased by three times.

Recall

Starting January 1, 50 more automatic traffic violation detection systems were installed on Ukrainian roads, bringing the total number of cameras to 265 across the country.