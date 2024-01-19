Repair of another multidisciplinary hospital completed in Odesa Oblast

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100800 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111867 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141913 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138870 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176961 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283821 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46497 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35449 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68437 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37530 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57306 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100800 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236342 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261591 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57279 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141908 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107158 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123223 views
Actual
Repair of another multidisciplinary hospital completed in Odesa Oblast

Repair of another multidisciplinary hospital completed in Odesa Oblast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22814 views

Renovated departments of the Dobroslav Multidisciplinary Intensive Care Hospital were opened in Odesa Oblast.

Renovated departments of the Dobroslav Multidisciplinary Intensive Care Hospital have been opened in Odesa region after major repairs. This was reported by Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN.

Details

It is specified that in 2023, state and local funds were used to carry out repairs and strengthen the material and technical base of the hospital. In particular,  major repairs of the therapeutic and surgical departments, as well as current repairs of the children's, gynecological, maternity, intensive care, therapeutic and reception departments with the arrangement of the adjacent territory.

"In 2023, we continued to implement the measures of the Regional Target Program "Health of Odesa Region for 2021-2023", which strengthened the material and technical base of health care facilities in the region, provided socially vulnerable groups of the population with the necessary medicines and consumables, and developed a network of rehabilitation services," said Oleksandr Kharlov, Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, during the opening of the branches.

In the future, the Odesa Regional Military Administration plans to assist the medical facility in repairing the food unit.

"The Department of Health of the Odesa Oblast State Administration has developed the measures of the regional target program "Health of Odesa Oblast" for 2024-2026, the implementation of which will significantly improve the quality and timeliness of medical care for the most vulnerable segments of the population, will provide modern, affordable, patient-oriented medical services to residents of the most remote settlements of the Odesa Oblast, in accordance with the requirements and challenges of our time," said Oksana Rokunets-Soro, Deputy Director of the Department of Health.

To recap, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, called healthcare one of the priorities of the regional administration. In recent months, Odesa Oblast has seen significant changes in this area, including personnel changes. At least five regional medical centers have received new managers. Many hospitals are undergoing renovations, and medical facilities are being provided with proper equipment.

At the same time, international partners and volunteers provide significant support. For instance, Ukrainian philanthropists recently purchased unique burn beds for a hospital in Odesa Oblast - the first of its kind in Ukraine. Their uniqueness lies in the fact that patients with even the most severe burns will now be able to be treated in Odesa Oblast.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising