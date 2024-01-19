Repair of another multidisciplinary hospital completed in Odesa Oblast

Renovated departments of the Dobroslav Multidisciplinary Intensive Care Hospital have been opened in Odesa region after major repairs. This was reported by Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN.

Details

It is specified that in 2023, state and local funds were used to carry out repairs and strengthen the material and technical base of the hospital. In particular, major repairs of the therapeutic and surgical departments, as well as current repairs of the children's, gynecological, maternity, intensive care, therapeutic and reception departments with the arrangement of the adjacent territory.

"In 2023, we continued to implement the measures of the Regional Target Program "Health of Odesa Region for 2021-2023", which strengthened the material and technical base of health care facilities in the region, provided socially vulnerable groups of the population with the necessary medicines and consumables, and developed a network of rehabilitation services," said Oleksandr Kharlov, Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, during the opening of the branches.

In the future, the Odesa Regional Military Administration plans to assist the medical facility in repairing the food unit.

"The Department of Health of the Odesa Oblast State Administration has developed the measures of the regional target program "Health of Odesa Oblast" for 2024-2026, the implementation of which will significantly improve the quality and timeliness of medical care for the most vulnerable segments of the population, will provide modern, affordable, patient-oriented medical services to residents of the most remote settlements of the Odesa Oblast, in accordance with the requirements and challenges of our time," said Oksana Rokunets-Soro, Deputy Director of the Department of Health.

To recap, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, called healthcare one of the priorities of the regional administration. In recent months, Odesa Oblast has seen significant changes in this area, including personnel changes. At least five regional medical centers have received new managers. Many hospitals are undergoing renovations, and medical facilities are being provided with proper equipment.

At the same time, international partners and volunteers provide significant support. For instance, Ukrainian philanthropists recently purchased unique burn beds for a hospital in Odesa Oblast - the first of its kind in Ukraine. Their uniqueness lies in the fact that patients with even the most severe burns will now be able to be treated in Odesa Oblast.