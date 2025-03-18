Regular blood donation has a positive effect on health at the genetic level - research
An international group of scientists has discovered that blood donors are more likely to have beneficial mutations in the DNMT3A gene. Blood loss stimulates the production of erythropoietin, which improves blood levels after blood loss.
Scientists have conducted new research, according to which regular blood donation can not only save the lives of other people, but also improve the health of those who donate their blood, at the genetic level. This was reported by Science Alert, writes UNN.
An international group of researchers compared samples from 217 people who had donated blood more than 100 times in their lives with samples from 212 people who had donated blood less than ten times to identify any differences in blood condition.
Although the differences were minor, the blood of more active donors was more likely to have beneficial mutations in a gene called DNMT3A. Other mutations in DNMT3A have previously been linked to blood cancer.
"Our work is an exciting example of how our genes interact with the environment and with age," said stem cell biologist Dominic Bonnett of the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom.
In particular, the team of scientists investigated blood stem cells, which produce more blood cells when needed. As people get older, these mechanisms can begin to break down, leading to problems with blood cancer, such as leukemia.
Blood loss triggers the production of the hormone erythropoietin. During laboratory tests on blood stem cells treated with erythropoietin, the researchers found that those with the DNMT3A mutation produced blood faster than those without the mutation.
The scientists explained that this suggests that frequent blood loss leads to greater production of mutated blood cells. Studies in mice have shown that the DNMT3A mutation leads to improved blood levels after stress from blood loss.
"Activities that create a low level of stress for blood cell production allow our blood stem cells to renew themselves, and we believe this promotes mutations that further promote stem cell growth rather than disease," Bonnet explained.
However, there are limitations to consider. Blood donors should still be healthier than those who do not donate blood (this is a prerequisite for blood donation), so it is difficult to determine any additional health benefits, as it may actually depend on better physical fitness or a stronger immune system.
