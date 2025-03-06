Registration for the national multi-subject test has started in Ukraine: what future applicants need to know
Kyiv • UNN
The main registration period for the national multi-subject test of 2025 begins on March 6. Participants must register through their personal account by April 3.
On Thursday, March 6, the main registration period for individuals intending to participate in the national multi-subject test (NMT) begins in Ukraine. It will last until April 3, reports UNN citing the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA).
Details
To register for participation in the NMT, applicants must create a personal account on the UCEQA website using a special service.
This can be done automatically using the Diia app, or by filling out a form in the registration service
It is noted that after creating a personal account, applicants must perform the following actions:
- Specify registration data (contact information, category 'current year graduate' or 'graduate of previous years', information about the educational institution (for current year graduates), a mark about passing the NMT during additional sessions, indicate the need to create special conditions, choose a subject and location for taking the NMT (in Ukraine or abroad) and the language of the certification work subjects.
- Upload scanned copies or photocopies of the document confirming education (for this year's graduates - a certificate from the place of study, for others - diplomas or extracts from the Register of Educational Documents of the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO)), a certificate about the language of instruction (for applicants wishing to receive tasks of the certification work in some subjects in another language) and a medical conclusion for individuals with special educational needs, if special conditions are required for testing.
- Confirm the desire to participate in the NMT and send the entered information and copies of documents for processing to the regional center for educational quality assessment by clicking the appropriate button in the service.
As is known, participants of NMT-2025 will perform tasks from four subjects: three mandatory (Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine) and one elective.
