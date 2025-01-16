Register of losses now accepts applications for the death of close relatives - OP

The International Register of Losses for Ukraine has opened a second category for accepting applications - the death of a close family member. The corresponding application can be submitted through the web portal "Diia". This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

"The Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has started accepting applications for another category - the death of a close family member. Close relatives of the deceased person or other family members who have legal grounds and can confirm this can submit a corresponding application through the Diia web portal," the statement said.

It is noted that relatives of not only those who died since February 24, 2022 on the territory of Ukraine, but also those who died outside the country if it happened as a result of Russian aggression, can apply.

It is also noted that applications can now be submitted for damage or destruction of housing, and in general, the Register will accept applications for more than 40 categories of damage. These include deaths, torture, sexual violence, bodily harm, forced displacement and resettlement, loss of property and income, damage to critical infrastructure and other government facilities, as well as damage to historical and cultural heritage and the environment.

On April 2, the Register of Losses for Ukraine, created with the participation of the international community, started accepting applications.