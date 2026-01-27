$43.130.01
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 3826 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 22748 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 64322 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 40061 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 45135 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 38331 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 60447 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 29738 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 65974 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Reggae drummer Sly Dunbar dies at 73

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar, who played with Bob Marley and The Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 73. He was found unconscious on Monday morning.

Reggae drummer Sly Dunbar dies at 73

Legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar has died at the age of 73. During his lifetime, he played with various musical artists - from Bob Marley to The Rolling Stones. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Dunbar's death was first reported by his wife Thelma, who told the Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner that she found him unconscious on Monday morning.

He was born in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica: as a teenager, he met bassist Robbie Shakespeare and formed the rhythm section of the band Revolutionaries, who became permanent session musicians at the famous Channel One recording studio.

Dunbar played with Bob Marley during the recording of the track Punky Reggae Party (1977).

In the 1970s, they worked with famous reggae artists such as Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, and Barrington Levy, and also toured the US with Peter Tosh.

According to legend, during that period the duo lived "on bread and water," hoping to save enough money to start their own production company.

Taxi Records was founded in 1980 and nurtured a new generation of Jamaican artists such as Shaggy, Shabba Ranks, Skip Marley, Beenie Man, and Red Dragon.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Grammy nominee John Forte, known for his collaboration with Fugees, died at the age of 50. He was found dead in his home.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Culture
Musician
United States