Reggae drummer Sly Dunbar dies at 73

Legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar has died at the age of 73. During his lifetime, he played with various musical artists - from Bob Marley to The Rolling Stones. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Dunbar's death was first reported by his wife Thelma, who told the Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner that she found him unconscious on Monday morning.

He was born in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica: as a teenager, he met bassist Robbie Shakespeare and formed the rhythm section of the band Revolutionaries, who became permanent session musicians at the famous Channel One recording studio.

Dunbar played with Bob Marley during the recording of the track Punky Reggae Party (1977).

In the 1970s, they worked with famous reggae artists such as Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, and Barrington Levy, and also toured the US with Peter Tosh.

According to legend, during that period the duo lived "on bread and water," hoping to save enough money to start their own production company.

Taxi Records was founded in 1980 and nurtured a new generation of Jamaican artists such as Shaggy, Shabba Ranks, Skip Marley, Beenie Man, and Red Dragon.

