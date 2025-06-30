Refused to provide information on billions in international aid: NABU drew up a protocol on the Deputy Minister of Energy

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has drawn up a protocol against the Deputy Minister of Energy for refusing to provide information about international assistance, UNN reports with reference to NABU.

The official refused to provide information in response to an official request from NABU regarding implemented and planned projects in the energy sector funded by international partners. - the message reads.

As reported by the Bureau, this concerns billions of technical assistance arriving in Ukraine for the restoration and support of energy infrastructure. Obtaining information about these projects is an important condition for identifying potential corruption risks related to the distribution or implementation of international aid.

Refusal to provide information, despite an official NABU request, violates legislation and creates obstacles to the agency's work. - the message reads.

In addition, the National Bureau called on other law enforcement and state bodies, enterprises, and institutions to properly fulfill the legitimate demands of detectives and assist their work at all stages.

