Refused to provide information on billions in international aid: NABU drew up a protocol on the Deputy Minister of Energy

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 22893 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55679 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 36360 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 42845 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 59193 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 116051 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 115509 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 118287 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 103423 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 283090 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
6m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 65255 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84291 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 56574 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62196 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 24762 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 19054 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 25325 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55632 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 116014 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 283062 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62583 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84679 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 86233 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 97280 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 203553 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Refused to provide information on billions in international aid: NABU drew up a protocol on the Deputy Minister of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 791 views

NABU drew up a protocol on the Deputy Minister of Energy for refusing to provide information on international aid. This concerns billions in technical assistance for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Refused to provide information on billions in international aid: NABU drew up a protocol on the Deputy Minister of Energy

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has drawn up a protocol against the Deputy Minister of Energy for refusing to provide information about international assistance, UNN reports with reference to NABU.

The official refused to provide information in response to an official request from NABU regarding implemented and planned projects in the energy sector funded by international partners.

- the message reads.

Ukraine's energy system has suffered more than 64,000 damages since the beginning of the Russian invasion – Ministry of Energy13.06.25, 15:38 • 1703 views

As reported by the Bureau, this concerns billions of technical assistance arriving in Ukraine for the restoration and support of energy infrastructure. Obtaining information about these projects is an important condition for identifying potential corruption risks related to the distribution or implementation of international aid.

Refusal to provide information, despite an official NABU request, violates legislation and creates obstacles to the agency's work.

- the message reads.

In addition, the National Bureau called on other law enforcement and state bodies, enterprises, and institutions to properly fulfill the legitimate demands of detectives and assist their work at all stages.

The U.S. has handed over 18 autotransformers to Ukraine to restore power grids02.08.24, 18:16 • 20642 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9