Reasons for changes to the 2025 budget: due to reduced international supplies, Ukraine increased its own arms purchases

Due to reduced international supplies, Ukraine was forced to increase its own arms purchases and expenditures on domestic arms production in the first half of the year. Therefore, the military now needs additional expenditures for the second half of the year.

This was stated by People's Deputy, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, Roksolana Pidlasa, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Due to reduced international supplies, we were forced to increase our own arms purchases and expenditures on domestic arms production in the first half of the year. Accordingly, our military now needs additional expenditures for the second half of the year to be able to continue purchasing ammunition and weapons. Also, to timely pay salaries and all components of monetary payments for servicemen on the front line - said Pidlasa.

The MP spoke about the sources of covering these expenses.

In fact, we don't have many sources of funding, because international aid cannot be used for defense needs, so we rely on our own resources. It is mainly planned to balance these expenditures by issuing domestic government bonds. It is planned to additionally issue them for UAH 185 billion by the end of the year. Also, changes to the state budget include the overfulfillment of state budget revenues, primarily tax revenues, which has already occurred and is planned for future periods. This is about UAH 147 billion. It is also planned to reduce the servicing of public debt and the funds that were allocated for the repayment of previously issued domestic government bonds are also planned to be slightly reduced - Pidlasa reported.

Pidlasa noted that in total, it is planned to increase the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 449 billion.

To the question of whether the government proposes to add UAH 449 billion to expenditures, with UAH 412 billion for defense and the rest, Pidlasa replied:

The rest are various non-military expenditures. Here, attention should be paid to large items that are proposed to be significantly increased. For example, UAH 4.6 billion is proposed to be added for providing meals in schools, both in frontline territories and in rear areas. A little more than UAH 3 billion is proposed to be added for the purchase of medicines at the state's expense for Ukrainians suffering from rare oncological diseases and orphan diseases. Over UAH 1 billion will be added to support war veterans and their families

Budget-2025: the Rada explained where the additional UAH 412 billion will specifically go

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers registered draft law No. 13439 on amendments to the State Budget-2025 in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to increase expenditures on security and defense by UAH 412.4 billion, additional expenditures are planned to be covered, among other things, by increasing budget revenues and domestic borrowings.