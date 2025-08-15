Reasons for ASIC device failure

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 35093 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 35174 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 55692 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 37641 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 62448 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 35320 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 69927 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100965 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58338 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 208000 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 53474 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 18243 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 92549 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 50032 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 15259 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 55668 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 50106 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 62428 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 92623 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 207994 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 83539 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 167221 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 115569 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 131919 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 180129 views
Actual
Football
Train
The New York Times
Starlink
BFM TV

Reasons for ASIC device failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

ASIC miners, despite their reliability, are prone to technical failures due to overheating, unstable power supply, or wear and tear. Timely diagnostics and repairs, including component replacement and re-flashing, increase the chances of device recovery.

Reasons for ASIC device failure

ASIC miners are specialized devices designed to perform calculations according to a specific algorithm in the process of cryptocurrency mining. Thanks to their high performance and energy efficiency, they remain one of the most popular solutions for mining. However, despite their reliability, even such devices are prone to technical failures. The causes of breakdowns can vary: from overheating and unstable power supply to manufacturing defects or natural wear and tear of components, UNN reports.

When equipment starts to work unstably, hashrate decreases, errors appear, or the device stops turning on at all, the topic of ASIC repair becomes relevant. This task requires high precision and technical training, as the devices consist of complex electronic components: control boards, hash boards, power circuits, and cooling systems. Often the problem lies in burnt-out chips, faulty transistors, damaged traces, or broken contacts. Sometimes, the failure is caused by firmware, then it is enough to update the microprogram. However, in most cases, physical diagnostics and soldering of elements are required.

It is important to understand that timely detection of a malfunction increases the chances of restoring the device. Prolonged operation with overloads can lead to the failure of expensive components. Therefore, regular technical inspection and control of ASIC operating parameters are mandatory preventive measures, especially in conditions of round-the-clock equipment operation.

Typical malfunctions and diagnostic methods

The most common problems faced by ASIC owners are related to overheating, damage to hash boards, or power failures. Increased temperature can lead to thermal paste degradation, chip damage, and element deformation. Dust and dirt interfere with cooling, and power supplies are prone to voltage surges. These factors often lead to unstable operation or complete shutdown of the device.

Diagnostics begins with a visual inspection: fans, board condition, presence of burning smell or signs of oxidation are checked. Then, multimeter measurements are performed – analysis of resistance, voltage, and circuit integrity. Some malfunctions require connection to software and log analysis. In case of a hash board failure, the device may display missing chips, incorrect operation of temperature sensors, or freezing at one of the boot stages.

Repair may include replacing MOSFETs, resistors, capacitors, temperature sensors, as well as reflashing the controller. It is important to use original or compatible components, otherwise the problem may worsen. It is also necessary to observe the temperature regime during soldering, as overheating of the boards can damage not only the faulty component, but also adjacent elements. Often, after troubleshooting, the device needs to be tested under load to ensure stable operation.

Prevention and recommendations for extending service life

To minimize the possibility of failure, it is important to operate the equipment correctly. ASICs require high-quality power supply: it is advisable to use voltage stabilizers and uninterruptible power supplies. Regular dust cleaning, temperature control, and thermal paste replacement are necessary actions to maintain performance. It is also important to avoid sudden temperature and humidity changes, especially when placing equipment in unheated rooms.

Over time, any equipment ages, and the risk of breakdown increases. However, properly organized technical maintenance can significantly extend its service life. For example, real-time monitoring of hashrate and temperature helps to promptly react to anomalies. At the first signs of malfunctions – fan noise, performance degradation, errors in logs – it is recommended to stop operation until the cause is clarified.

While ASIC repair may seem like a complex task, it is entirely feasible with knowledge, tools, and accurate diagnostics. Nevertheless, in some cases, replacing a faulty device or its components may be a more rational solution. The right balance between prevention, maintenance, and modernization will allow maintaining the efficiency of the mining farm at a stable level and avoiding critical losses in case of equipment failure.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News